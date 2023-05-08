Rwanda: Pitchou Puts Kiyovu in Pole Position for Title Win as Rayon Suffer Major Blow

Ismail 'Pitchou' Nshimirimana scored inside 39 seconds to help Kiyovu Sports beat Musanze FC 1-0 at Ubworoherane Stadium on Sunday, May 7, and open a three-point lead in the Rwanda Premier League title race.

The early goal had an adverse effect on the home side as they began to chase the game with the league leaders firmly in control.

Kiyovu's three-man attack made up of Bertrand Iradukunda Amissi Bizimana and Erisa Ssekisambu proved dangerous in the final end of the field as they caused problems for Musanze back four made up of Dusabe Jean Claude, Harerimana Obed, Muhire Anicet and Bakaki Shafiki.

The home side, on the other hand, was also able to penetrate the Kiyovu defense as Peter Agblevor and Yasser Arafat remained lively upfront. The duo had some decent chances but goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi came to the rescue of his side with crucial saves.

The final fifteen minutes of the first half saw the game being generally centred in midfield as both teams decided to hold onto the ball until the referee blew the half time break whistle.

Kiyovu started the second half in full force with attacking midfielder Abedi Bigirimana in the thick of affairs but the Musanze defenders who were sloppy in the first half had organized themselves well and defended gallantly.

Musanze adopted a defensive approach as they played compactly at the back and gave the league leaders no room to operate.

The midfield also saw Musanze's Nicholas Ashade having a fierce contest with Ismail Nshimirimana who was outstanding on the day. It was a delight to watch as the two players had a great game.

There were less chances in the second half though Musanze looked threatening when they were in attack.

Aimable Nsabimana madee some timely clearances as Kiyovu remained very resolute at the back as the visitors kept Musanze's attack at bay until the final whistle.

The victory saw Kiyovu to 60 points, opening a three-point advantage at the summit with two games to go. They now need at least four points from their final two matches against Sunrise and Rutsiro to clinch their first league title since 1993.

Other Games

Gorilla FC pulled a major shock of the day after coming behind to stun Rayon Sports

3-1 at Kgali Pele Stadium. Musa Esenu gave the Blues the lead in the ninth minute before the away side roared back to score three. Simeon Iradukunda netted a brace in the 32nd and 58th minutes respectively while Onesme Twizerimana added another in the 38th minute to complete the comeback.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Bugesera Stadium, Yannick Bizimana and Alain Kwitonda scored for APR FC who beat relegated Espoir FC 2-1. Joseph Janjali netted the consolation for hapless Espoir.

Table

1. Kiyovu SC 60

2. APR FC 57

3. Rayon Sports 55

4. AS Kigali 47

5. Police FC 46

6. Mukura VS 41

7. Etincelles 40

8. Gasogi United 39

9. Gorilla 38

10. Musanze 34

11. Sunrise 31

12. Marines 31

13. Rwamagana City 30

14. Bugesera FC 29

15. Rutsiro FC 27

16. Espoir FC 17