Tanzania: KMKM on Fast Lane as Isles League Rages On

Zanzibar — ISLES Premier League's defending champions KMKM continue to dictate terms in the league following their impressive 3-1 victory over JKU at Mao Zedong Stadium over the weekend.

With four games remaining before the season climaxes, KMKM look certain to defend their league title at the season's end.

KMKM continue to command the league with 57 points.

KMKM lethal striker Yassin Mohamed Mgaza netted a brace while Omar Haji Omar scored the third goal.

JKU scored their consolation goal through Saleh Karabaka Kikuya.

KMKM are four-point superior to their closest challengers KVZ who are parading 53 points at the second position.

Racing towards the diadem at the third place are Mlandege who have collected 47 points while Malindi are fourth with 44 points.

The best five list is concluded by Chipukizi who have bagged 39 points after playing 26 games of the league.

At Finya Stadium in Pemba, Jamhuri fought to beat Chipukizi 1-0 in a fiercely fought game.

The Isles Premier League continues today at Mao Zedong A arena where Uhamiaji will lock horns with Taifa Jang'ombe while at Mao Zedong B there will be a match between Black Sailors and Dulla Boys.

Meanwhile, the Isles Premier League's board has postponed its general election which was previously scheduled for May 7th this year.

The Chairman of the election committee from Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) Fadhil Mberwa who didn't reveal the new date of the election said they postponed after being ordered by the Isles Sports Council (BMZ).

He said the sports council directed them to postpone the election because there are issues to work on but it didn't reveal them.

"We just received a letter informing us to postpone the election, but the sports council didn't give us details on the issues," he explained.

The posts to be contested in the postponed election include the chairman, vice chairman, clubs' representatives for the Premier League and the First Division League.