Sudan: Rival Sudan Forces Urged to Respect Ceasefire to Allow Humanitarian Convoys

Sudan's warring parties were continuing face-to-face talks on Monday in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah as international mediators pressed to end a conflict that has left nearly 600 people dead forced thousands to flee the country.

The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.

The conflict erupted on 15 April between the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

Fighting has continued through several ceasefires. Mediators want the clashes to stop to permit the safe passage of humanitarian aid. They also want the sides to allow the restoration of essential services such as hospitals.

Saudi Arabia has had close ties to Burhan and Hemedti, both of whom sent troops to help the Saudi-led coalition in its war against the Houthi group in Yemen.

The kingdom is also focused on security in the Red Sea - which it shares with Sudan - and which has been part of a vast economic plan for tourism called Saudi Vision 2030 and a strategic shipping lane for its oil exports.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a plan on Friday for the warring parties to reduce tensions, Saudi officials said.