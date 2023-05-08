Tanzania: Improved Service Delivery at Muhimbili National Hospital Delights Minister

HEALTH Minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu has called upon Tanzanians to make use of the available services at Muhimbili National Hospital because the facility is currently providing top -notch services following huge investment done by the government.

Ms Mwalimu made the call while receiving the maternity ward renovated by the NMB Bank along with medical equipment all worth 300m/-.

The minister invited medical staff from other hospitals to visit and see how Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) has improved delivery of services under the leadership of Prof Mohamed Janabi.

"Since Prof Janabi was appointed as executive director of the hospital, service delivery has improved a lot, employees are always at work, the renovation has been done; everyone is responsible in their area of providing services," she pointed out.

She commended the NMB Bank management for renovating the ward saying it demonstrates its commitment to serve mothers and children as well as supporting the government efforts to improve provision of health services in the country.

Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Prof Mohamed Janabi, has said that the maternity ward accommodates roughly 70 mothers per week, thus the renovation will increase the number of patients attended.

Prof Janabi further highlighted that the hospital will keep enhancing its services.

On the other hand, NMB Bank Chief Executive Officer Ms Ruth Zaipuna said that NMB will continue to cooperate with MNH, through the agreement they entered to renovate the maternity building which will now be named after the bank.

On September 18, last year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed Prof Mohammed Janabi as the new MNH executive director.

Prior to his role, Prof Janabi was the executive director of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam, taking over from Prof Lawrence Maseru, who has retired.