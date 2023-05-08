Tanzania: Media Owners Urged to Invest in Technology

MEDIA owners in Tanzania have been called upon to invest in digital technology, innovation and adopt relevant business models to increase revenues.

Concurrently, they should invest in audience surveys so that they can use data to make conversations with advertisers.

The call is part of the resolutions from the national conference as part of the 30th Anniversary of the Commemoration for the World Press Freedom Day organised by UNESCO and other stakeholders in Zanzibar from May 1st to 3rd, 2023 an event which was graced by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

Contributing during the session on State of Innovation and Media and Viability in East Africa, Bakari Machumu who is Mwananchi Limited CEO said it is easier for someone in a company to advertise in a space backed with data.

"Media houses must move to training and marketing strategy. More emphasis should be on media leadership and innovation among editors and journalists where they must evolve beyond journalistic skills to embrace the business side of things. They must have an entrepreneurial mindset as well, said the CEO.

For her part, Rose Haji Mwalimu a scribe and TAMWA founding member, called upon the need to conduct regular in-house training in media houses as well as an orientation programme for newcomers for scribes to undertake their roles ethically and responsibly.

Speaking during her opening remarks, TAMWA Chairperson Joyce Shebe said as a country the media may have achieved a lot but mentioned some of the challenges as the little voices of women sources in the media calling upon scribes to change the narratives.

For his part, Salim Salim from Zanzibar said there was poor reading culture by youths where even young journalists would not know important development issues.

Among other resolutions, media owners have also been called to establish fact checking desks to curb hate speech, fake news, misinformation and disinformation and utilise the public trust to survive during this emerging digital era.

According to most discussants, accurate information is the only way to differentiate oneself to what is called citizen journalism where every person can take a photo and share without verification.

The national conference under the global theme Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights brought together more than 300 delegates comprising government, the United Nations, development partners, journalists, online and offline media, civil society and human rights defenders, research and academia for thematic discussions in pre-events and side meetings organised.