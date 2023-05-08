Tanzania: Minister Touts for Cost-Sharing in Leadership Training Programmes

MINISTERS and heads of government institutions should set budget for their employees to pursue leadership training programme at Uongozi Institute, a cabinet minister has called.

Speaking at Uongozi Institute's 6th Leadership Graduation Ceremony in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, the Minister of State, President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), George Simbachawene, said it was imperative to prepare leaders for effective and efficient resource management.

"Developing and nurturing leaders is not a choice but a necessity," said the minister, who represented Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa at the graduation ceremony for 194 students, who had completed long-term executive programmes which included Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership (PGD), Certificate in Leadership (CiL), and Women's Leadership Programme (WLP).

Mr Simbachawene said while there is a notion that leaders are born with natural leadership abilities, it is also true that good leaders can be prepared to be even better through training on new skills and grow in leadership competency.

"We continue to see the importance of preparing leaders through training. Gone are the days we took for granted that leaders are born. We now need to prepare, nurture, inspire and develop young talents," said the minister.

He said with increasing training cost for preparing and nurturing leaders it was important to undertake cost-sharing approach to support the training programmes at the institute.

He said Uongozi Institute should reach out the private sector and engage them in the leadership training programmes through cost sharing approach.

"I call upon the Uongozi Institute leadership to look at how they can attract the private sector to send their employees for leadership training and contribute for the training cost," he said.

The minister called upon women who completed Women Leadership Programme to work hard, showcase leadership skills and help fellow women and men to advance in their careers.

"When you're a woman leader you should not help fellow women only. You should also help and cooperate with men. This training should not be a reason for arrogance and pride because of promotion or increased income. We are convinced educated women are catalyst for development," he said.

In his keynote address at the graduation ceremony, the Secretary General of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) shared his views on what African leaders need to consider to build a sustainable architecture for the future.

He said Africa had what it takes to become a global powerhouse in agricultural food production given its abundant land and resources.

"As you know Africa has over 60 per cent of world's arable land but its agriculture is dominated by small scale subsistence farming. As a result, Africa remains a net importer of agricultural products and suffers food insecurity and subject to water shortage and water induced agricultural shots," he said.

He said however Africa today was creating new development path through harnessing the potential of its resources and people.

"You as graduate have a role in confronting development challenges our continent faces," he told the graduates.

He said it was important "to work together as a continent to make sure AfCFTA objectives are attained and no one is left behind."

"It must be a fundamental mission of African leaders to not miss the opportunity to start building a sustainable architecture for prosperous Africa," he said.