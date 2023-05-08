South Africa: KZN Traditional Leader Calls for King Charles to Apologise

The great-grandson of the Zulu regiment general who led King Cetshwayo's army to fight British troops at Isandlwana Mountain demanded an apology from King Charles III to the Zulu nation.

Inkosi Thathezakhe Ngobese from Nquthu, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, told Scrolla.Africa that the coronation of the British King revived many emotions in him.

This especially included the brutal invasion by the British army in January 1879 that led to many Zulu people losing their land and families being separated.

On Saturday King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in front of 2,000 VIP guests, while millions streamed the historical proceedings.

Even the late King Zwelithini has used the battle of Isandlwana commemoration to call for the British Monarch to apologise to the Zulu Nation for the 1879 invasion by Queen Victoria's army and the burning of King Cetshwayo's oNdini palace in Ulundi

"My great grandfather Inkosi Mehlokazulu Ngobese fought at Isandlwana protecting our land from the British. Many people lost their homes and land. Some of the lands ended up being distributed to spies who sold Zulu nation troops to the British army.

"So we still want their apology. It would be great for King Charles to come back here and apologise in order for the progress of both Zulus and British communities," said Ngobese.

Eleven days after the British invaded Zululand a Zulu force of some 20,000 warriors armed only with spears surprise attacked and routed the invaders.

The battle of Isandlwana was one of the biggest defeats ever inflicted on the British army by an indigenous foe without guns or modern weapons.

However, the British continued to destroy the Zulu forces at the battle of Ulundi in July of that year.

The South African Author Nomavenda Khumalo revealed that her family had to flee KZN to seek refuge in the North West during that time. She said many families lost contact with their relatives as people were running to different parts of Africa.

In 2011 King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the late King Zwelithini at King Cetshwayo's oNdini palace in Ulundi. In 2019 King Charles III also invited King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu to attend the 100th Royal Welsh celebration that took place in Wales.

Inkosi Ngobese didn't attend as he was still angry about the battle of Isandlwana.

Other traditional leaders and Zulu regiments went there with King Zwelithini and he even celebrated his birthday in Wales with King Charles and Queen Camilla.