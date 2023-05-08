South Africa: 'I Stand for the Black Sheep' - Moonchild Sanelly

interview

Fresh from performing at Coachella, Moonchild Sanelly has already been spotted working on her next project at a recording studio in Johannesburg.

Performing at the world's most famous music festival sums up the singer's monumental rise over the last few years. In the last half-decade, she has performed alongside such acts as the Gorillaz, Busiswa and Beyonce herself on her visual album, Black is King.

Discussing her artistic path with Scrolla.Africa, she said: "What I am always conscious of in my artistry is liberation, liberation of the most unliberated people in the world: women. And everything that society shuns against us, which is even queerness. So I stand for the black sheep."

The 35-year-old comes from a musical background. Her mother is a backup jazz singer, and her brother is a hip-hop producer, which made the arts a simple choice for Moonchild.

A mother of two, she says she always tells her daughters that they can be anything they want to be, and she herself has proven that in her own work. She has transitioned seamlessly from performer to designer, and then pushed the limits of acceptable dress code in that industry.

She said she'd rather be in a position where she is misunderstood than stand for something that doesn't represent her in the best way.

She is currently working on her next project, which she started recording in Malawi earlier this year before her Coachella performance, and will be completing the project in another corner of the world: in the seaside town of Margate in the UK.

There, she will be working with Santigold as her producer.

Moonchild takes pride in working with other women and queer people because she believes that is the formula to make a winning team.