Rwanda: Govt Calls Off Search for Huye Mine Accident Victims

Huye district is mourning the lives of six people, including three students, after a 16-day rescue attempt failed to find any survivors in a huge mine collapse in Kinazi sector on April 19.

The bodies of the victims remain nowhere to be found despite a rescue mission that has lasted for the past two weeks.

On Saturday, May 6, State Minister in the ministry of local government, Assumpta Ingabire, was among the government officials who met, and condoled with the families of the bereaved in a vigil held in Huye district.

Minister Ingabire said that despite an effort that has seen rescue missions going as deep as 70 meters to be able to find the bodies, there has been little chance in finding any.

"At this point there is little chance that they are still alive," she told the families of the bereaved.

"We also want to halt the mission because of the likely impact it could potentially have on the environment," She added.

According to Deputy government spokesperson, Alain Mukuralinda, families of the bereaved are expected to hold a funeral on Tuesday, May 9.

"Government condoles with the families and is also committed to supporting them closely," Mukuralinda said.