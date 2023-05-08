Africa: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Entrenchments of Moroccan Occupation Forces

Birlahlou (Liberated Territories) — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) carried out new attacks against the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation forces in the sector of Smara, inflicting upon them heavy human and material losses, indicated Sunday the Ministry of Defense in its statement N785.

According to the statement, units of SPLA targeted the entrenchments of soldiers of the occupation army in the Amkli Edechera area in Smara sector.

Advanced SPLA detachments had bombarded the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the areas of Haouza, Smara and Mahbes and targeted the areas of Tarkant, Lekritra, Rouss Arbib El-Kaa and Rous Dirt, as well as the command post of the 43rd regiment in Amitir Lemkhinza Laagued and Agrara Lahdid.

"The attacks of SPLA continue against the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation forces which suffer heavy human and material losses" along the wall of shame, the statement added.

062/T