South Africa: Being Homeless Is Not a Crime - - Conflating Criminality and Homelessness Is a Dangerous Stereotype

7 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jonty Cogger

Treating the life-sustaining activities of street-based people as a criminal nuisance, in the manner that the City of Cape Town's by-laws do, will perpetuate the stereotype that all people experiencing homelessness are criminals.

Western Cape High Court Judge Judith Cloete recently handed down judgment in the contentious matter between The Six building sectional title body corporate and the City of Cape Town relating to street-based people living in a vacant city-owned parking lot in District Six, Cape Town.

The essence of the dispute relates to the behaviour of street-based people, such as making fires, which allegedly amounts to criminal nuisance in contravention of several by-laws.

The body corporate's gripe is an understandable one. It claims that the right of the building's inhabitants to a healthy environment (protected in section 24 of the Constitution) is jeopardised by the city's failure to enforce its own by-laws in relation to street-based people's consumption of drugs; making open fires; screaming and shouting at all times of the day and night; public urination and defecation with the attendant foul odours; nudity and open sexual activity; abundant trash in overgrown grass and weeds; and harassment, assaults and intimidation of residents of the building.

The city was not able to put up a valid defence and Judge Cloete ordered it to curb "the criminal activities" on the site by enforcing the three by-laws in question (namely, the Environmental Health...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.