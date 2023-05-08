Angola Retrieve 2nd Place in African Swimming

Luanda — Angola's National Swimming Team recovered Saturday in Luanda the second place in the African Championship of zone IV, with a total of 2355 points, thus repeating the 2015 feat.

Eight years after winning the silver medal, in a race held in the country's capital, the national team repeated the achievement, also as host.

To achieve this, the Angolans were double second in the pool at Alvalade in men's (1199 pts) and women's (1156 pts), only behind neighboring Namibia, which added a total of 2757 pts.

In third place was Mozambique with 2068 pts, against the fourth position of South Africa, 1598 pts, it is the last champion to be dethroned.

In terms of medals, the national team won 74, including 30 gold, 24 silver and 20 bronze, surpassing by "far" the numbers of the 2015 edition (61), of which 22 gold, 21 silver and 18 of bronze.

Namibians led again with 117, of which 45 gold, 36 silver and 36 bronze.

The "almighty" South Africa held third place with 48 (14 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze).

Mozambique, by athlete Lawrence Matthew, distinguished the best in the region, in senior men, came fourth with 47.

The president of the Confederation for zone IV, Jace Naidoo, did not announce the next organising country, however he said that they already have a candidate in mind, but that needs confirmation.

Check below the Final standings

1st. Namibia 2757 points

2nd. Angola 2355

3rd. Mozambique 2068

4th. South Africa 1598

5th. Botswana 1230

6th. Zambia 1109

7th. Swatini 621

8th. Mauritius Islands 463

9th. Uganda 446

10th. Malawi 378

11th. Seychelles 181

12th. Tanzania 113

13th. Lesotho 27