Africa: The Revolution of Breaking Down Stereotypes of Women Playing Sports Will Be Televised

analysis

Change and inclusivity are sweeping through sports codes - and fans are packing stadiums and tuning in on their televisions. Even on-field camera people are under pressure to change their shooting angles.

The tide is turning. Change is unfolding. The revolution will be televised.

For decades, women's participation in sport was not taken seriously. Over time, this has been changing, but there have remained ingrained stereotypes that are only now being tackled and done away with.

Soccer, one of the biggest and most influential sports on the globe, is at the forefront of this revolution. For example, a Fifa report emanating from the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup estimated that a record 1.12 billion viewers tuned in to that spectacle four years ago.

Further strides were made during the 2022 European Championships as a crowd of more than 87,000 people filled Wembley Stadium to watch the final, as the hosts and eventual winners England beat Germany. That live attendance was a record for European Championships (for both men and women).

Just prior to the Euros, Spanish giants Barcelona set a new record for the largest crowd at a women's soccer match. The 91,648 spectators who descended on the Camp Nou in March 2022, as Barca beat German side Wolfsburg in the Uefa Champions League semifinal, usurped the record 91,553 people who'd turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the quarterfinals...