Malawi: Chakwera Courts Multi-Sectoral Global Leaders to Invest in Malawi

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has asked multi-sectoral global leaders to consider investing in Malawi, promising his administration is committed to creating a conducive environment for private sector growth.

Chakwera made the sentiments in London, United Kingdom, on Friday ahead of the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

"Upon arrival in London ahead of the coronation event on Saturday, we have gone into networking with multi-sectoral global leadership through several key bilateral meetings. On Thursday I met Mr. Martin Davies, Head of Nuveen Natural Capital in London who has expressed interest to invest in Malawi's agricultural sector," said the President.

According to Chakwera, Nuveen Natural Capital's focus is on building capacity of Malawi's agriculture sector through best land management practices, mechanization, climate-smart technologies, and modern storage infrastructure.

The President said he was excited to learn that the company also intends to initiate a robust value addition revolution to transform the fortunes of our small scale farmers.

"Mr. Davies will visit Malawi to kick-start the processes of our long-term cooperation," he announced on his Facebook page.

And during his audience with the Prime Minister of the Republic of South Korea, Han Duck-soo, President Chakwera pleaded with Korea to provide additional support to Malawi as the country embarks on the recovery exercise.

The Malawi's Head of State thanked Korea for the US$200,000 humanitarian assistance for Cyclone Freddy victims in Mulanje and Phalombe rendered through UNFPA.

Chakwera acknowledged that there was a similar package last year for victims of Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe.

However, he pleaded with the Prime Minister to support Malawi's post-Cyclone Freddy recovery and reconstruction program, which is pegged at US$700 million.

Other forms of assistance for which Chakwera also expressed gratefulness include a motor vehicle and IT equipment to Ministry of Foreign Affairs worth US$150,000, a US$200,000 package towards cholera fight and US$500,000 to the Daeyang Mission Hospital for the procurement of medicines, medical equipment and an ambulance.

In his remarks, Duck-soo pledged Seoul's solidarity and support to Malawi.