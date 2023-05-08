Rwanda: Floods - Number of Deaths, Injuries, Destroyed Houses Slightly Increase

6 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

In the wake of the recent flood disaster that impacted Western, Northern, and Southern Provinces, new numbers reveal a slight rise in the figures of deaths, injuries, and destroyed houses.

According to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), the number of victims who have passed away has increased from 130 to 131. There are now 94 reported injuries, compared to the previous count of 77. Out of the injured, 54 individuals have been discharged, 34 remain hospitalized, and six have been transferred to other medical facilities.

The number of destroyed houses has risen to 5,598 from the previous count of 5,147.

Meanwhile, as the search for the missing person continues, all 130 victims have already been laid to rest in their respective villages.

Several public infrastructures were impacted, including 14 national roads. Repairs have been completed on nine of these roads. Eight water treatment plants were affected, but six of them have been restored and are now operational. Of the 12 power stations damaged, five have been successfully repaired.

The districts most affected by flooding include Rubavu, Karongi, Rutsiro, Nyabihu, and Ngororero.

