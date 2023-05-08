Rwanda: Rubavu Mayor Resignation Linked to Disaster Response Mismanagement

The Minister for Local Government, Jean Claude Musabyimana, on Saturday, May 6, said the resignation of Ildephonse Kambogo, the mayor of Rubavu district, was linked to mismanagement of the disaster response effort in his area.

Kambogo resigned on Friday, May 5, during an extra-ordinary seating of the district's advisory council.

Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, Musabyimana said no one can be blamed for the fact that disasters happened "because no one causes disasters" but if there are mistakes in response to the disasters, the people responsible should be held accountable.

"It is true the advisory council of Rubavu district found out that the mayor was not fulfilling the responsibilities he was given. The mistakes for his resignation are possibly related to disaster response, in addition to some other mistakes he already had," Musabyimana noted.

In the wake of the recent flooding and landslides that hit Western, Northern, and Southern Provinces, new numbers reveal a slight rise in the figures of deaths, injuries, and destroyed houses.

According to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), the number of victims who passed away increased from 130 to 131.

There are now 94 reported injuries, compared to the previous count of 77. Out of the injured, 54 individuals have been discharged, 34 remain hospitalized, and six have been transferred to other medical facilities.

The number of destroyed houses has risen to 5,598 from the previous count of 5,147.