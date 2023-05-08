Uganda: Museveni Meets With the MK Movement

7 May 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — President Museveni met with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his supporters under the MK Movement at State House in Entebbe.

Among the leaders of the MK Movement present during the meeting were Michael Nuwagira Kaguta also known as Toyota, Andrew Mwenda, Balam Barugahara, MPs David Kabanda (Kasambya), Lilian Aber (Kitgum district) and Michael Mawanda for Igara East.

Whereas details of the meeting are scanty, the president commended the group for its efforts to bring about cohesion in the country.

"While noting the efforts of the group towards unity and cohesion of the country, he spoke to them about the need for patriotism, Pan-Africanism and democracy in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and Africa," the State House said.

Earlier this year, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba slammed the old generation of leaders to which his father, Museveni belongs for dominating the young generation noting that he is tired of waiting.

He consequently declared his presidential ambitions, come 2026.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.