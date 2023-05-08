Uganda: Museveni Meets With the MK Movement

Kampala — President Museveni met with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his supporters under the MK Movement at State House in Entebbe.

Among the leaders of the MK Movement present during the meeting were Michael Nuwagira Kaguta also known as Toyota, Andrew Mwenda, Balam Barugahara, MPs David Kabanda (Kasambya), Lilian Aber (Kitgum district) and Michael Mawanda for Igara East.

Whereas details of the meeting are scanty, the president commended the group for its efforts to bring about cohesion in the country.

"While noting the efforts of the group towards unity and cohesion of the country, he spoke to them about the need for patriotism, Pan-Africanism and democracy in the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and Africa," the State House said.

Earlier this year, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba slammed the old generation of leaders to which his father, Museveni belongs for dominating the young generation noting that he is tired of waiting.

He consequently declared his presidential ambitions, come 2026.