East Africa: Regional Leaders Key to Achieving Lasting Peace in DR Congo, Sudan - Mudavadi

Bujumbura — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded the country member states of the Peace, Security, and Co-operation Framework (PSC) in their quest towards restoring peace, security, and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and the Great Lakes region at large.

Mudavadi has termed the strides made so far as a course towards a common goal that will help in ensuring the realization of the regional economic community once peace and stability are restored in the affected countries within the region.

Mudavadi made the remarks as he represented President William Ruto and the Kenyan delegation at the 11th High-Level Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security, and Cooperation (PSC) Framework for the Heads of State and Government in Bujumbura, Burundi.

"I urge all of us to lend our political goodwill, effort, and support to the full realization of the Luanda-Led Peace Process and EAC-Led Nairobi Process for the restoration of peace and stability in Eastern DRC. We must be able to support our own processes as it is only we who can deliver lasting peace for Eastern DRC," noted Mudavadi at the summit.

The objective of the summit centered on evaluating the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Republic of Sudan, and the Region at large in order to enable member states deliberate on the way forward.

Mudavadi said Kenya under the leadership of President Ruto is firmly and fully supportive of the initiative being undertaken by the regional member states in ensuring no lives are lost, nor is property destroyed with an aim of bringing normalcy to the affected countries in the region, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan being the most recently affected countries.

"It is disheartening that despite the progress made in the region, several challenges persist or have intensified, notably, the current deteriorating security situation in Eastern DRC, particularly in Ituri and North Kivu where the serious escalation of fighting and targeted killings is reported to be taking place," said Mudavadi.

"Illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources, human right violations, and the precarious humanitarian situations mainly characterized by protracted displacements and fragilized livelihood remain issues of serious concern in eastern DRC." noted Mudavadi as he termed such occurrences as unacceptable and called for immediate action to be taken through the of the Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework.

Mudavadi further noted that there are some acts of omission and commission from several actors in Eastern DRC, some of who would never want to see a stable DRC.

"We must therefore remain resolute and vigilant in our fight against this pilferage and work together towards finding our own solutions to our own problems," he told the summit.

"I commend President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi and the valiant people of the Democratic Republic of Congo for their resilience as we make efforts to find a durable solution to the longstanding conflict and embark on a path towards economic development," added Mudavadi in his remarks.

Several meetings have already taken place as initial stages that laid the ground for drawing a road map for the revitalization of the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework for DRC and indeed the Region.

The first, second, and third conclaves of East African Community Heads of State, ushered the Nairobi Process towards addressing the peace and security situation in Eastern DRC. During the Conclaves, two tracks (Political and Military/ Security Enforcement) were identified under the Nairobi Process as the key to finding a lasting solution to peace and stability in the Eastern DRC.

There was the 22nd Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State and Government held in Arusha, Tanzania in July 2022 where the Nairobi Process was mainstreamed into EAC by invoking the provision of Article 4 of the EAC Protocol on Peace and Security, hence giving birth to the EAC-Led Nairobi Process on Inter-Congolese Dialogue.

It was then, that the Summit appointed H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta, as Facilitator to champion peace and oversee the implementation of the Nairobi Process as provided for in the modality for the Establishment and Functioning of the EAC Panel of Eminent Persons and for the Deployment of Special Envoys/ Representatives.

"A lot of progress has been made including the establishment of the Headquarters of the Joint Regional Force of EAC in Goma; timely deployment of Forces by Burundi, Kenya, and Uganda in line with the agreed framework; operationalization of the EAC Peace Facility to support the EAC-Led Nairobi Process; among others," noted Mudavadi

Further, recently there was a consultative Meeting on the sidelines of the Meeting of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP-27) in Sharma El Sheikh, Egypt on 7th November 2022 and the Third Session of the EAC-Led Nairobi Process of the Inter-Congolese Consultations held in Nairobi from 28th November to 6th December 2022.

On the other hand, and concurrently, under the Luanda-Led Process On 23rd November 2022, H.E. João Lourenço, President of Angola hosted in Luanda, a Mini-Summit on Peace and Security in the Eastern Region of the DRC. The meeting was attended by the Presidents of Burundi, DRC, and Rwanda.

Mudavadi in his address also strongly explored the recent happenings in Sudan saying it is high time the region shifts focus towards the deteriorating situation in Sudan and help find a lasting solution.

He told the summit that Kenya under the leadership of President William Ruto notes three critical activities that need to be taken including; the urgency of the provision of humanitarian assistance in affected areas in Sudan.

He further noted that it Is imperative to call on a ceasefire in order to secure humanitarian access to protect the people of Sudan and called on the return to peaceful negotiations toward a transition government.

"We call on peace through negotiations, dialogue between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) towards the establishment of an inclusive, democratic transitional civilian-led government," said Mudavadi.

In his remarks Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary also lauded the Kenya UN-Secretary General Special Envoy Antonio Guterres for the initiative he has taken to draw a road map for the revitalization of the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework for DRC and indeed the Region.

The PSC Framework has been in existence for ten years now and Mudavadi said It is time the Framework is reviewed to establish the gains made, emerging issues and challenges, as well as new developments in the region and globally to inform the way forward and ensure its effectiveness in addressing peace and security, for the stability of our region.