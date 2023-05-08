Kenya: Odinga Visits Pastor Ezekiel Odero Amid Shakahola Massacre Probe

7 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangeci Thuo

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has visited Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre, amid probe on religious cult activities following Shakahola massacre.

This comes a day after Odero was released on a Sh1.5 million cash bail following his arrest in connection with the Shakahola killings.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido who threw out an application by State to continue holding the pastor for 30 more days gave him an alternative bond of Sh3 million.

The preacher of New Life Church and Prayer Centre had already spent 7 days in Police Custody at Port Police.

Odero, a wealthy televangelist who boasts a huge following, is being investigated on a raft of charges including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors accuse Odero of links to cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is in custody facing terrorism charges over the deaths of more than 100 people, many of them children, in what has been dubbed the "Shakahola forest massacre."

Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, is alleged to have incited his followers to starve to death in order to "meet Jesus" in a case that has deeply shocked Kenyans.

About 50 Odero supporters gathered outside the courtroom in the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, some dressed in all white, some in red, and praying with bibles in hand.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.