Kenya: Odinga Visits Pastor Ezekiel Odero Amid Shakahola Massacre Probe

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has visited Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre, amid probe on religious cult activities following Shakahola massacre.

This comes a day after Odero was released on a Sh1.5 million cash bail following his arrest in connection with the Shakahola killings.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido who threw out an application by State to continue holding the pastor for 30 more days gave him an alternative bond of Sh3 million.

The preacher of New Life Church and Prayer Centre had already spent 7 days in Police Custody at Port Police.

Odero, a wealthy televangelist who boasts a huge following, is being investigated on a raft of charges including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors accuse Odero of links to cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is in custody facing terrorism charges over the deaths of more than 100 people, many of them children, in what has been dubbed the "Shakahola forest massacre."

Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, is alleged to have incited his followers to starve to death in order to "meet Jesus" in a case that has deeply shocked Kenyans.

About 50 Odero supporters gathered outside the courtroom in the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, some dressed in all white, some in red, and praying with bibles in hand.