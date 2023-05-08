Kenya: DP Gachagua Gets Moniker 'Riggy G' Trademark

Nairobi — The Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI) has accepted the application by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to trademark the moniker 'Riggy G.'

According to the orgsanisation, " Unless someone files a valid opposition, Mr Gachagua will have full rights to use the "Riggy G" in all types of printed material, clothing and headgear, entertainment events, among others."

The nickname went viral after Catholic University law student Ivy Chelimo shared her views on the deputy presidential debate in July last year.

It didn't take long for Gachagua to embrace it and he later on met Chelimo in October, a month after his swearing in.