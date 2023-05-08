Kenya: Chinese Martial Arts Kungfu Gaining Popularity in Kenya

The Chinese martial arts popularly known Kungfu is fast gaining popularity in Kenya.

The sporting activity contributes greatly in keeping participants focused to avoid engaging in destructive activities, including drug abuse and is a solution to most mental health challenges.

During a Kungfu Wushu championship tournament held in Kiambu on Saturday, the trainers of the sport lauded its effectiveness for mitigating health complications, especially chronic disorders like cancer and diabetes."

This sport can help you in letting your blood circulate smoothly. So many people use Kungfu to solve their health problems," said Li Mingliang, the chief trainer of Kung Fu in Kenya.

He further added that the sport is very instrumental in solving mental health problems as it relaxes the mind.

The Chinese embassy also lauded the country for embracing the sport, calling on more Kenyans to join it.

Participants at the championships observed that the sport has helped them boost their confidence as well as use their skills in self-defense.

Central Kenya has been riddled with cases of alcohol abuse and the Kungfu Federation which has 10 schools in the region indicated that the sport has helped reduce the number of youths who engage in overconsumption of alcohol.

"We came up with Kungfu to help eradicate alcohol in Central Kenya. We call on the government to come in and join in this sensitization process, "said Garuia Jonge, president of Kungfu Federation in Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has in latest weeks launched an operation to weed out alcohol abuse in Central Kenya where he said records a high number of school drop outs.