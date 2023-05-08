Kenya: President Ruto's Call On Climate Change - Work Together or Perish Together

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the Western world to stop finger-pointing and work together to confront climate change.

The President said climate change poses a threat to all nations that must now work together or perish together.

He said climate change is influencing every conversion across the globe citing education, water provision, agriculture, trade, security, and health.

"Climate change is a global threat. It's not about who contributed to it or not. It's about how we work together to address it," he said.

He spoke during a strategic dialogue on the African Climate Action Summit held at the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Present were former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Jan Peter Balkenende, Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb, Africa Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment Josefa Leonel Sacko, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon(Virtually), and Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

The President called on developed countries to provide the expertise to leverage Africa's abundant renewable energy.

"Africa is not coming to the table as a victim of climate change but as a partner with the solution to the problem," he said.

The President called for the expansion of the mitigation plans to climate financing and investment.

Mr. Moon said lauded President Ruto for spearheading the campaign on climate change action.

He appealed to multilateral organizations to support the Africa Climate Action summit that will be hosted in Kenya in September.

"2023 will be a pivotal year on how the world will respond to climate change," he said.

Prof Verkooijen urged developed countries to honor their climate finance commitments.