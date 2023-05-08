Kenya: City Hall Receives Medical Supplies Worth Sh50 Million

Nairobi — Nairobi City County Chief Officer, Health Services, Geoffry Mosiria this afternoon received medical supplies (Pharma and Non pharma ) worth Sh50 million.

These commodities will be distributed in all of Nairobi County health facilities in the coming week.

Nairobi County, under the leadership of Sakaja Johnson, recently procured elevators, which will greatly aid expectant mothers at the Pumwani hospital.

"We inherited a health system that needed great uplifting and injection of renewed service and vigour. We can only get better. We will ensure every Nairobian receives the best quality health care available," Sakaja stated.

Chief Officer Mosiria said that his sector will ensure no facility in the county operates without essential commodities. Said Chief Mosiria, " There is no two way about. Health services in the great city must work."

Said Chief Mosiria, "Ever since Governor Sakaja took over the reigns at city hall alot has happened. NCC staff are paid on time, Annexe offices are under renovation and hospital facilties improved. Nairobi is working for sure."