Sudan: MTN Statement On Situation in Sudan

Johannesburg — MTN Sudan regrets to inform its valued customers, partners, and the public that our main switch sites in Manshia & Garden City have shut down due to fuel shortage and grid power cut, resulting in a complete network outage. We are working diligently to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

The company fully understands the impact this may have on communication needs and extends its apologies for any inconvenience experienced during this challenging time.

MTN Sudan remains committed to providing essential communication services while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

We are working hard with the concerned authorities to find immediate solutions.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work towards restoring our network and services.