Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

UN News Service
Smoke rises following a shelling in the Al-Tayif neighbourhood of Khartoum, Sudan (file photo).
5 May 2023
Africa Regional Media Hub (Johannesburg)
press release

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Secretary Blinken expressed the United States’ gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s invaluable assistance in facilitating the safe arrival in Jeddah of U.S. citizens and their family members departing Sudan.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister affirmed their countries’ intensive collaboration on diplomatic work to bring about an end to the fighting in Sudan.

The Secretary also emphasized his commitment to advancing an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process that empowers Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country.

They discussed common regional and global priorities, including cooperation under the auspices of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

