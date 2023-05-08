South Africa: Thabo Bester Saga - Escape Decoy Body of Katlego Bereng Buried in Bloemfontein

analysis

Family demands answers amid conflicting information from police regarding Bereng's death.

Katlego Bereng, whose charred body was allegedly used as a decoy in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's plot to escape from Mangaung Prison in May last year, was buried at Bloemfontein's South Park cemetery on Sunday.

His identity was confirmed by DNA matches with his mother, according to police.

Among the mourners who gathered at the Leslie Monnanyane hall amid heavy rains to pay their respects, were Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs supporters from Tembisa.

Bereng was an avid Bloemfontein Celtic supporter and composed songs sung by fans at the team's games.

"He was multi-talented and among those talents he was our composer and composed many songs for us to sing at the stadium," said Bloemfontein Celtic supporters' national chair Mabena Pule.

The Kaizer Chiefs supporters accompanied Katlego's father Batho Mpholo, who is an active member of the team's supporters' branch in Tembisa, where he lives.

Katlego's aunt and family spokesperson, Poppie Bereng, said there are many unanswered questions surrounding Katlego's death after he went missing in March last year.

Poppie said they do not understand why murder charges against the accused were dropped. The autopsy on what police say was Katlego's body, states his death was caused...