South Africa: Thabo Bester Saga - Escape Decoy Body of Katlego Bereng Buried in Bloemfontein

8 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Becker Semela

Family demands answers amid conflicting information from police regarding Bereng's death.

Katlego Bereng, whose charred body was allegedly used as a decoy in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's plot to escape from Mangaung Prison in May last year, was buried at Bloemfontein's South Park cemetery on Sunday.

His identity was confirmed by DNA matches with his mother, according to police.

Among the mourners who gathered at the Leslie Monnanyane hall amid heavy rains to pay their respects, were Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs supporters from Tembisa.

Bereng was an avid Bloemfontein Celtic supporter and composed songs sung by fans at the team's games.

"He was multi-talented and among those talents he was our composer and composed many songs for us to sing at the stadium," said Bloemfontein Celtic supporters' national chair Mabena Pule.

The Kaizer Chiefs supporters accompanied Katlego's father Batho Mpholo, who is an active member of the team's supporters' branch in Tembisa, where he lives.

Katlego's aunt and family spokesperson, Poppie Bereng, said there are many unanswered questions surrounding Katlego's death after he went missing in March last year.

Poppie said they do not understand why murder charges against the accused were dropped. The autopsy on what police say was Katlego's body, states his death was caused...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.