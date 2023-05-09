Zimbabwe: Author Dangarembga Acquitted

Acclaimed writer Tsitsi Dangarembga and pro-democracy campaigner Julie Barns have been acquitted by the High Court following a successful appeal against their conviction and sentence for inciting public violence.

Dangarembga and Barns launched an appeal in October 2022 shortly after being fined ZW$70 000 and a wholly suspended six months jail term.

The charges stemmed from a demonstration in July 2020 where the two were spotted holding placards that read 'we want better. Reform our institutions' in Borrowdale, Harare.

In filing the appeal, their lawyer Chris Mhike said the sentence was disproportionate and there was no evidence linking the duo to incitement of public violence.

Judges of appeal Justices Benjamin Chikowero and Happius Zhou ruled they did not commit any offence by demonstrating adding that magistrate Barbra Mateko misdirected herself in convicting them.

"Full reasons for the judgement will follow, "said Zhou in a brief judgement handed down Monday morning.