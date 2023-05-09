Zimbabwe: Concourt Dismisses Mwonzora's Application Challenging ZEC Delimitation Report - MDC Leader Says Ruling Is Political

8 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Constitutional Court has thrown out an application by MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora challenging Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's delimitation report and seeking postponment of the general elections.

Mwonzora sought nullification of the report gazetted in February arguing it was done unproceduraly

His application was heard by a full Constitutional Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Malaba said: "No cause of action has been advanced by the application. Accordingly the application is dismissed with no order as to costs. Full reasons to follow in due course."

In a brief statement, Mwonzora described the ruling as politically motivated and unfair.

He said: "The Constitutional Court has dismissed our application and their argument is that they don't have jurisdiction. In our respectful view the Constitutional Court has made a political judgement, it is an unfair judgement and we do not accept it but we have received legal advice and the matter is not stopping here.

"We are going to continue with our struggle for democracy, we want free and fair elections in Zimbabwe and they cannot be free where the delimitation report is so fundamentally flawed this is a recipe for disaster."

