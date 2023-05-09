Kenya: Marketing Society of Kenya Gets New Board Members

Nairobi — The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) members elected Zuhura Odhiambo as the new Chairperson of the board of directors during the Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2023.

Zuhura will take over from the outgoing Chairman Charles Kariuki. She will be deputized by Michael Ogillo.

Other board members who were elected are; Joel Chacha, Christopher Madison, Fred Otieno, Flavia Othim, and Julia Sungu, who will serve as corporate member representatives.

Jane Nzomo, Dr Lydia Mwai, Steve Abeka, Jackson Gevera, and Lucia Musau will serve the board as full member representatives, whereas Mukui Mbaluka and Javan Otieno will serve as associate member representative and student member representative, respectively.

Accepting the new role, Odhiambo said her focus will be on executing MSK's strategy outlined by the Board and ensuring the society is effectively positioned for continued success.

"We are honoured to be entrusted with leading the Marketing Society of Kenya. We will work tirelessly to promote the marketing profession and contribute to the growth and development of the marketing industry in Kenya," pledged Odhiambo.

She expressed confidence that MSK will continue to play a leading role as a role model, noting that the new board should focus on improving the profile of the society, besides growing the society's membership and revenue projections in the coming years.

Welcoming the new Board of Directors, Marketing Society of Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edward Oswe said the Society is committed to advancing the practice and profession of marketing in Kenya.

Oswe stated that new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organisation and together, will work to enhance MSK's profile as the leading professional body for marketers in Kenya.

"With the new board in place, MSK will continue providing its members with industry insights, networking opportunities, and professional development resources," added Oswe.

The Marketing Society of Kenya is the national umbrella body for all marketers in Kenya whose key mandate is to empower and regulate the marketing industry by creating policy that governs the Marketing Industry, education and training of professionals, corporate organisations and entrepreneurs. - Kna