Zimbabwe: Parents Arrested for Staging a Protest Over Poor Learning Conditions at Prince Edward High School

DISGRUNTLED parents of Prince Edward High School students were Monday arrested for staging a demonstration over poor learning conditions.

The parents were demanding that the headmaster Agrippa Sora address their concerns which range from maladministration to bullying.

They added that raw sewage has been flowing in the hostels, posing a health hazard to students.

Sora refused to address the picketing parents, referring them to the Education Ministry. According to the parents a petition was sent to the ministry but no action has been taken.

Seven parents were taken to Harare Central Police Station facing unclear charges.

Speaking to this publication, one parent said they were not told why they were being arrested.

"We have been ordered to get into the car, we do not know where we are going and whether we have been arrested or not.

"We have been asked to comply," she said.

They also raised other issues like poor pass rates, food shortages and drug abuse.

"Last term our children were forced to close schools two weeks before the official closing date because the school had run out of food but we pay US$900 per term," she said.