Kenya: 'Not Scared of You,' Kcb Coach Munala Tells Rivals Ahead of Africa Club Championships in Tunisia

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women's volleyball team head coach Japheth Munala believes the team will not wilt under the pressure of defending their Africa Club Championships in Tunisia.

Munala acknowledged that the bankers will be the team to beat at the two-week tournament but nonetheless added that they have worked extensively on their weaknesses and will be going for nothing short of a second continental crown in two years.

"There is a little bit of pressure but not that much because we know what we are going to do in Tunisia...we've been there before. It is not our first time so I don't expect that the pressure will be too much. Of course, every team wants to beat us and it will be like a litmus test for us," Munala said.

The bankers won Kenya's first continental title since Kenya Prisons in 2013 when they defeated bitter rivals Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 in a hotly-contested final in Kelibia, Tunisia, last year.

On the local scene, however, KCB suffered heartbreak at the hands of Kenya Pipeline who pipped them 3-2 to win their first national title since 2017.

Reflecting on the loss, Munala said it has been a blessing in disguise for KCB by unearthing their weak points as they prepare for an onslaught on Africa.

"We have been preparing well...combining our preparations for the Africa Club Championships with the local league. After losing the league playoffs final, I would say we have put ourselves back together after that loss and are ready to go for the Africa Club Championships," the gaffer said.

He added: "Yes, we learnt our mistakes when we lost that final and have been working on them since then until today. I want to believe the team is now ready, without those mistakes. I don't want to meet only Kenyan teams because we have other teams from Arab who will give us a strong challenge."

Speaking at the same time, team captain Edith Wisa said the players are psyched up and raring to defend their title, the calibre of their opponents notwithstanding.

"I can tell you that the mood in the camp is great. Everyone is psyched up and have been working on their different weaknesses and also as a team. I know we will face a lot of competition seeing as we are the defending champions...every team will come trying to put us down but we are ready for them," the Malkia Strikers international said.

Wisa further said the tournament will be a great opportunity for new signings to bed in and kick on with their career at the bankers.

"Given that we have fresh recruits, fresh from school...for them going to these championships is going to build their morale and as a team, it is going to benefit us when we come back for the local tournament. Having gained experience at the international level, I know they are going to get better as juniors and improve their performances," she said.

Despite losing KCB Head Coach Japeth Munala has bolstered the playing ranks with the additions of Esther Mutinda, Juliana Namutira, Elizabeth Lemosiany, Faith Cherotich, and Pauline Chemutai.

The championships commence on Saturday until May 26.