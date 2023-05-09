Kenya: Govt to Spend Sh1 Billion to Reindustrialize Prison Workshops - Kindiki

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the government will spend Sh1 billion to modernize prison workshops in the country in a bid to promote industrialization.

While affirming the government's commitment to the prison reforms agenda, Kindiki pointed out that the move will help the country's prison industry match with the modern workshops.

The move is aimed at improving the standards of the prison industry and enhancing the production of quality products.

Speaking Monday during his visit to the Mwea GK Prison in Kirinyaga County, Kindiki emphasized the need to upgrade the outdated equipment in the country's prisons.

"I want to announce that we will be providing Mwea prison and other prisons across the country with modern workshop equipment to the tune of Sh1 Billion to make sure that our prisons become a place for rehabilitation, empowerment and preparation of our people who are in prison for reintegration to become useful members of society when they are out of prison," he said.

The CS also noted that the government will mechanize the prison farms countrywide, utilizing the 9,000 acres of arable land to enhance food security in the country.

In this regard, the government will spend a further Sh2 billion to improve the productivity of prison farms in the course of this year.

Prison welfare

Kindiki also reiterated the government's commitment to improving the welfare of prisoners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the government will partner with the private sector to ensure the success of the 'One Prisoner, One bed, One mattress' initiative which seeks to promote the wellbeing of inmates.

The CS further added that the government will source funds to provide every prisoner with two pairs of uniforms to help them live with dignity.

"Prisons should not be hell. It should be a place of reforms and rehabilitation. Most of the inmates are young people, and we look forward to you leaving prisons, reformed appropriately, so that you participate in nation-building," Kindiki stated.

The Interior CS also stated that the government takes seriously the reforms in prisons and other correctional facilities.

He noted that the National Task force on Police and Prisons Reforms led by Chief Justice (Rtd) David Maraga will submit its report later in May, and the government will execute the recommendations to improve the prison system.