Tunisia: Human Trafficking Network Dismantled

Tunis/Tunisia — Individuals, including foreigners and Tunisians, involved in human smuggling networks via the country's western border (with Algeria) have been arrested by national guard units on Monday.

The investigation unit of the National Guard of Thala, Kasserine, arrested a foreigner and dismantled a «human trafficking cartel,» said the Spokesperson of the national guard.

Intel was received on suspicious activities of this cartel in trafficking of sub-Saharan nationals to Tunisia via the western land borders of Tunisia in the direction of Thala and their displacement to the city of Hammamet of Nabeul governorate, before transferring them to Sfax.

An ambush was set up to unmask the head of this network, who is "a national of a sub-Saharan country," the spokesperson told reporters.

The person in question is coordinating with other individuals from neighbouring countries with the aim of welcoming sub-Saharan nationals and thus facilitating their crossing of the Tunisian-Algerian border.

Two other people were placed in custody, the same source added, noting they were a Tunisian and a national of a sub-Saharan country.