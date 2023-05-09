Tunisia: Two Complaints Filed Against Ministers Following Case of Conspiracy Against State Security

Tunis/Tunisia — The defence lawyers of "conspiracy against state security" filed two complaints on Monday with the Public Prosecutor's Office on behalf of their clients, announced lawyer Abdelaziz Essid.

The first complaint is against the Interior Minister, concerning the use of the mobile phone of member of the opposition National Salvation Front Chaima Issa, which was seized by the police since her arrest.

Internet users claim to have received friend requests from the accused's page, Essid added at a press conference at the "Lawyers' House" in Tunis.

The second complaint is against the Justice Minister for «forging the minutes of the initial investigation in this case.»

The committee found «forged writings and changes in dates» when reviewing the case file, the lawyer noted.

He added that terms had also been crossed out and replaced, questioning the terrorist nature of the case; «it was a matter of announced political meetings and activities.»

«The witness has not been heard to date despite the seriousness of the facts attributed to the accused,» he indicated, adding that the identity of this witness is systematically denied to the defence lawyers.

In turn, Lawyer Ayachi Hammami mentioned the widening of accusations in this case. Indeed, the investigating judge decided to entrust 23 rogatory commissions to investigate political activists and citizens.

He also decided to launch an investigation against four lawyers: Néjib Chebbi, Bochra Belhaj Hamida, Ayachi Hammami and Noureddine Bhiri.

«It is possible that we will be summoned to appear today before the investigating judge to be heard in this case,» he pointed out.

Over 20 lawyers are being prosecuted today for acts that fall within the scope of their work and that are labelled as political crimes, Hammami said.

«Some of them are being prosecuted for having defended Ennahdha leader Noureddine Bhiri.»

Moreover, lawyer Karim Marzouki said putting off the visit of the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers scheduled for May 26 "is a first in post-revolution Tunisia.»