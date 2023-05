Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian junior tennis team will participate in the African Championships in this category, which will be held in Cairo from May 7 to 14.

According to the Tunisian Tennis Federation, the Tunisian team, which left for Cairo on Sunday, is made up of Nadine Hamrouni, Sarra Atig, Nour Sohnoun (ladies) and Ahmed Darmoul, Anas Ben Youssef and Skander Nsairi (men).

The Tunisian team will be coached by Anis Bouchleka and Bilel Soudani.