Tunisia: City of Sciences to Hold Scientific Day On Digital Health Trends Next June 1

7 May 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A scientific day on "Digital Health Trends in Tunisia and Around the World" will be held on June 1, in Tunis, on the initiative of the City of Sciences in Tunis and in partnership with the Computer Center of the Health Ministry (CIMS).

This event, which will bring together students, healthcare professionals, experts and innovators, will be an opportunity to discuss the latest trends, technologies and solutions in the field of digital health in Tunisia and around the world.

It will also provide participants a space to share knowledge about the best practices in digital health as well as discover new e-health jobs.

The event will see the organisation of workshops and panel discussions

