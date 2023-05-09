Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa Concludes a Working Visit in Namibia to Participate in the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has called for a coordinated approach to restore peace and security in the SADC region.

The President supported by his several cabinet members participated in the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus and Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries , which took place today, 08 May 2023 in Windhoek, Republic of Namibia.

The Extraordinary Summit Plus received an update on the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and considered a report of the SADC Field Assessment Mission to Eastern DRC on the deployment of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) - Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

"South Africa has noted with concern the report on the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC. We condemn the activities of the illegal armed groups and call upon the- groups and their sponsors to cease their activities immediately. The war has persisted for far too long and it is our firm belief that the people of the DRC deserve peace and development," said President Ramaphosa.

The Summit also discussed a SADC common position to guide the region's engagement at the Tripartite Summit on the coordination of interventions and multiple deployments in the Eastern DRC.

The Extraordinary Troika Summit Plus follows the January 2023 Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit held in Namibia which considered the security situation in the SADC region.

The insecurity in the Eastern DRC has been receiving sharp focus of the SADC, the African Union, and other regional mechanisms.

The outcomes of the Summit are expected to contribute to continental efforts aimed at finding a coordinated and lasting solution to the insecurity in the eastern DRC. South Africa is among the Troop Contributing Countries to the FIB which is deployed under MONUSCO.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa said that "South Africa stands ready to contribute to the development of effective regional instruments that could assist to stabilize the current security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC. We therefore support the need for long term planning to be ingrained in the SADC Peace and Security Architecture."

The summit was preceded by the meetings of the Senior Officials and Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika Plus, respectively.

The President was supported by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Naledi Pandor; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Thandi Modise; Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini.