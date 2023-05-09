South Africa: Loskop Water Project to Benefit Limpopo, Mpumalanga Communities

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, says 21 villages in Mpumalanga and Limpopo are set to benefit from the Loskop Regional Bulk Water Supply Project.

The R1.67 billion project is currently underway to abstract raw water from Loskop Dam and supply water to 21 villages under Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in Mpumalanga, and to eight villages in Moutse-East under Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Thembisile Hani municipality has been experiencing challenges with water supply due to not having access to a water source.

"The implementation of Loskop Bulk Water Supply Scheme will ensure that the municipality has a source of water and that it is reticulated to residents.

"It is for this reason that the department has undertaken to construct the 30km pipeline that will abstract and transfer water from Loskop Dam in Limpopo and direct it to Thembisile Hani. This is coupled with the construction of a water treatment plant and reservoirs that will bring relief, and ensure that the municipality has sustainable supply to its residents.

"The abstracted water will then be treated at the water treatment plant and stored in the reservoirs. The Water Service Authorities (Nkangala District and Sekhukhune District) will reticulate and distribute to the people of Thembisile Hani and those in Moutse East in the Elias Motsoaledi in order to bring much-needed water supply relief to the communities," Mchunu explained.

The Minister urged the Thembisile Hani municipality to ensure that the water tankers that are being distributed to areas experiencing water supply challenges reach all communities in need.

"We would like to appeal to the municipality to ensure that as they experience water supply interruptions and distribute water tankers for temporary relief, that all communities in need are serviced," Mchunu said.

The Loskop water project is a cross-boundary project. It comprises five work packages, which include the laying of 30-kilometre pipelines from Loskop Dam.

Other components of the project include the construction of two water reservoirs, pump stations and water treatment works that will supply 20 megalitres per day to the communities of Thembisile Hani, and three megalitres of water per day that will supply the community of Moutse East.