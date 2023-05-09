South Africa: Western Cape Mobility Hands Over Bicycles to Neighbourhood Watches

8 May 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

14 Neighbourhood watches receive resources during recent WCG cycle tour

During the recent Western Cape Government (WCG) Cycle Tour handover in the Overberg district, and in collaboration with the Western Cape Mobility Department, a total of 70 bicycles were handed over to 14 neighbourhood watches (NHWs). The handover tour occurred between 2-4 May 2023 in Struisbaai, Bredasdorp, Napier, Caledon, Kleinmond, Hermanus and Stanford.

The NHWs include Paddy's Park, Kleinbegin and Napier in the Cape Agulhas municipality, Botrivier Community Watch from Botrivier and Kleinmond Street Watch, Proteadorp, Onrus-Vermont, Gansbaai and Patrollie, Kleinbaai, Stanford North, Strandveld plaaswag, Pearly Beach-oord and Uilenskraalsmond, all from the Overstrand municipal area.

All NHWs received jackets, while Botrivier, Kleinbaai and Strandveld Plaaswag also received their full starter kits. These starter kits consist of torches, water bottles, caps, a NHW flag, whistles, T-shirts, reflector vests, string bags, a storage box and a first aid kit.

Minister Reagen Allen said: "Ensuring our NHW structures are fully resourced to be effective in their voluntary role is critical. These brave men and women offer up their time and energy to work in their respective communities. We have committed to assist them with the relevant and necessary resources, while also capacitating them through training, and providing equipment and support. They continue to show how effective they are in being the extra eyes and ears for the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement agencies so that crime is not able to take root in their areas."

"My sincere gratitude goes out to all NHWs, farm watches, Community Policing Forums (CPF's) and all other sectors across the entire Western Cape that are doing their bit to combat crime and create safer communities. By continuing to work together, and being strategic in how we implement various safety programmes, we can and will overcome crime, so that we all can live in improved, safer and dignified areas," concluded Minister Reagen Allen.

