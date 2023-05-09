Namibia: Kasaona Football Academy Restarts in Style

The defending Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under-21 Soccer Tournament champions, Kasaona Football Academy, began their title defence with a resounding 7-0 victory over Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) on Saturday.

The display was a statement of intent from the holders looking to continue their dominance, which is in its second edition.

The tournament gives exposure to youth academy players who missed out on second-division, first-division or top-flight action.

Despite SKW's best efforts, they could not keep up with the brilliance of ex-Brave Gladiators captain Mammie Kasaona's yellow army which had seven different goalscorers on the day.

The emphatic win closed off an exciting opening match day which featured several breathtaking encounters.

In an earlier encounter, Kaizen Football Academy beat Fortis Football Academy 3-0.

Two goals from marksman Sakeus Thomas and a strike from Jonathan Morris gave James Britz's boys the three points.

Swallows came from behind to edge the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) 2-1.

DTS took the lead through Shemuel Nkosi.

However, goals from Raul Noreseb and Kingsly Tjombumbi managed to complete the turnaround and get the win for Swallows, with the match ending 2-1 in favour of Swallows.

Debutants African Stars went down 2-1 to last year's losing finalists, Ramblers, in the most anticipated match-up of the weekend.

Ramblers dominated possession, but despite that African Stars took the lead through Pius Kapwita before half-time.

Ramblers equalised soon after the restart when an individual goal from Rowen Jagger sparked his side's revival.

Finally, Ramblers turned the game in their favour when a sublime team move ended with Vihape Mungunda tapping in from close range to secure the three points.

The second match day takes place on Friday and Saturday at Ramblers Sport Grounds in Windhoek.