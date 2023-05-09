Angolan Cycling Federation Highlights Examples of Justiniano Araújo

8 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Cycling Federation (FACI) Chairperson, Cremilde Rangel, on Monday expressed dismay at the passing of former cyclist Justiniano Araújo, Sunday, in Luanda, victim of illness.

The Chairperson stressed that Justiniano Araújo was an emblematic Angolan figure of the sport and an example to be followed by new generations of national sport.

"It was with great sadness and consternation that we received the news of sudden death of Justiniano Araújo, who represents an emblematic and important figure in cycling in the country. Therefore, we must honour his memory, so that the new generations of national sport can follow his teachings. His death leaves a void that is difficult to fill," she said.

Justiniano Araújo, 57, former deputy chairperson of FACI, was honoured in 2022 by the "Sagrada Esperança" Foundation, as one of the icons of Angolan cycling in the post-Independence period.

Justiniano Araújo, a native of Ndalatando, Cuanza Norte province, has already served as FACI deputy chairman and he participated as a sportsman in several competitions, with great emphasis for the Pan-African Games of Harare, in Zimbabwe, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

