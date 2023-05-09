Mozambique: Problems in Nampula Registry Office are Blocking Citizens Lists

An alleged problem in the systems of the Registry Office for Legal Entities, in Nampula, may prevent groups of citizens from running candidates for the municipal elections in that province. Because of this supposed problem, the registry office is refusing to register names of organisations, or to issue definitive registrations, steps which are imperative for the candidatures of citizens’ groups.

This constraint is occurring a few months from the start of the submission of candidatures. Our bulletin knows, from a source linked to the Nampula Registry Office, that the problem has dragged on for five weeks and that “it’s only Maputo who can say what is really going on”.

The most critical situation is in the municipality of Nacala Port, where a group of citizens has been trying to deal with these documents for a year, but in vain. Because they want to take part in the elections, they had to travel to Nampula city, where they were told to deal with the documentation in Maputo. By creating these limitations, the State runs the risk of infringing on a constitutional right.

The Mozambican Constitution – in article 275, paragraph 4 – says that groups of citizens, not part of a political party but organised into associations, can run for membership of the municipal assemblies, including for Mayor. But in these coming municipal elections, this may not happen in Nampula province, because of the alleged problems with the system in the Registry Office for Legal Entities. These problems are hindering the definitive registration of associations, and the registration of the name, which are indispensable documents for the candidatures.