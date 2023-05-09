Angola: Justification of Absences Dominates Debate in Parliament

Luanda — The justification for employee absences due to illness, dismissal due to the death of close relatives, as well as paternity and maternity leave dominated the Monday debates of the General Labour Law Draft, whose chapters VII and VIII were approved by the legislators after introducing some amendments.

For the paternity and maternity leave, the parents will enjoy 15 days off to take care of the new-borns.

By the way, the Secretary of State for Labour and Social Protection, Pedro Filipe, explained that the payment, by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), in case of disability due to illness, will only be in a period of six months.

Pedro Filipe reiterated that in case of unjustifiable absence, the employee will suffer a double sanction; it means deduction on vacation and salary.

The specialty meeting, taking place since 2nd of May, brings together deputies from the 1st, 5th and 10th working committees to collect contributions and adjustments to the bill.

The draft law reinforces the harmony in labour relations between employee and employer.

It reintroduces the employment contract for an indefinite period as a rule regime, and unequivocally assumes the employment contract as the only form of constitution of legal-labour relations.

The Bill also assumes the task of the social protection management entity to guarantee the payment of sickness or accident allowances of workers who fall under the disability regime.

With the amendment of the section dedicated specifically to working women, gender equality and non-discrimination are enshrined, with a supplementary maternity leave and social protection from dismissal for objective reasons.

Also noteworthy is the introduction of personality rights in the proposal, especially freedom of expression and opinion, physical and moral integrity, privacy of privacy and protection of personal data.

With 326 articles and 11 chapters, the General Labour Law Draft revokes the one of 7/15 of 15 June.