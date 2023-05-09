Namibia: Bonsella Celebrates 'Pain Is Fuel,' Talks Album Tour

The Tsumeb-based multi-genre musician Hurry Haiketi, aka Bonsella, may not be as well-known as he would like, but he's certainly one of the country's most brilliant musicians.

The artist, who has three albums under his belt, recently released his most anticipated and emotional album, 'Pain Is Fuel'.

The much talked about album was produced by Chackibeatz.

According to the singer, the title of the album signifies that "pain becomes the fuel that motivates people to do the hard work of healing", which frequently includes uncomfortable change and risk to fuel personal growth.

"There will be pain as long as we live. Don't let the pain of grief, rejection, financial hardship, or illness stop you; instead, use it as fuel and keep going," says Bonsella.

Compared to previous albums, he says he has gone the extra mile to sing more and express himself on a range of topics like dealing with and overcoming adversity and pain.

"The album has 14 tracks, which I have never done before because I usually release 12 tracks and I usually use more than five features in one album, but this one only has two features."

One of the album's standout tunes is 'Nge Kwatoko,' which talks about how people appear decent and innocent during the day, but when it gets dark, they transform into monsters and robbers due to alcohol and drug abuse.

Track five, 'Fake Life,' discusses the melancholic generation that appears cheerful on social media, but is depressed in reality.

"The song says we shouldn't be fooled by social media to think others are doing well, let's check in on each other every now and then to make sure our friends or family are doing well," says Bonsella.

He said he will be filming the music video for 'Oyiimbo Yookuku' at Tsumeb and Ongwediva, and fans can expect a high-quality video.

The musician has also been busy with an album tour, which began last month at Grootfontein, Okongo, Tsumeb and Ongha.

On Saturday, the album tour will continue at Otavi, Ohangwena, and Oshikango, before concluding in Windhoek and the coast.

"People should expect another album this year. As long as they continue to support my music and my art, I will provide them with new music."

Bonsella began his music career in high school around 2018, but started taking it more seriously after graduating from Triumphant College with a qualification in journalism and media studies in 2020.