Kenya: Chaos in Kisumu After Woman Shot Dead By Police

Kisumu — A woman was shot dead by police in Kisumu Tuesday, sparking violent protests in the lakeside city.

The woman was riding on a boda boda when she was hit by a bullet when police opened fire to disperse a rowdy group as they gave chase to a matatu that had run over spikes on a traffic roadblock.

Two other people sustained serious injuries and were fighting for their lives in hospital, witnesses said.

In the ensuing melee, the group stormed Kisumu Central Police station where they destroyed property before they were dispersed by teargas.