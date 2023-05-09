Zimbabwe: Residents Petition Harare Mayor Over Cholera Outbreak

Harare residents are calling on the City Council to address the recent cholera outbreak that has been ravaging the city over the past weeks.

Last week, Harare City Health director Dr. Prosper Chonzi confirmed the outbreak saying 21 cases had been recorded and urged residents to be on high alert as it could spread rapidly.

In a petition addressed to the Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, six residents expressed their concern over the poor sanitary conditions in the city, as well as the council's failure to provide permanent solutions to perennial sewer bursts, access to clean potable water and non-collection of refuse.

"Disturbed by the cholera outbreak in the City of Harare that has claimed lives and infected residents living in poor sanitary conditions, and the increase in number of cholera cases over the recent weeks. Further disturbed by Harare City Council's failure to efficiently attend to and provide permanent solutions to perennial sewer bursts, access to clean potable water and non-collection of refuse which are major drivers of waterborne diseases including cholera with a potential to contribute to the spiking and surging of reported cholera cases in Glenview, Budiriro, Mbare and Dzivararekwa," said the residents

The residents cited examples of contaminated water sources, such as a sewer burst at a household in Glen View 3 that has contaminated a well used by residents for domestic purposes emphasising that these issues were major drivers of waterborne diseases, including cholera.

The residents requested a clear road map to replace and refurbish old sewer pipes with new and durable ones, as the majority of underground pipes have surpassed their lifespan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Petitioner beseeches the Harare City Council to: Prioritize and urgently attend to sewer bursts pipes to prevent further contamination of water sources which is a major cause of water borne diseases. Have a clear road map to replace and refurbish old sewer pipes with new and durable ones as the majority underground pipes have surpassed their life span.

"Take measures to make sure that the waste water treatment plants that is Firle and Crowborough Water Treatment Plant are functional at its full capacity as currently they are depositing raw sewer in Marimba River. The City of Harare to provide alternative water sources in form of bowsers in areas which are cholera hot spots to further prevent the spread of the diseases. Call for an emergency all stakeholders meeting for the purposes of information sharing and mobilisation of resources to deal with the cholera outbreak. Conduct awareness campaigns on radio, social media, communities on hand washing, use of end user water purification methods and other interventions that reduce the spread of waterborne diseases," said the residents