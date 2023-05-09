Namibia: 19 Municipalities, Councils to Face Load-Shedding

9 May 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

At least 19 municipalities, town and village councils, and a regional council in the southern part of the country, will have to pay their accounts or experience load-shedding from 5 June, Namibia's national power utility announced on Tuesday.

The Namibia Power Corporation Limited (NamPower) issued a statement notifying the public that these entities owe the company over N$1 billion.

The notice, published in a local newspaper, noted that a significant portion of the arrears is long overdue and has concerned NamPower for a considerable time.

The affected areas include the City of Windhoek, Groot Aub, Brakwater, Rehoboth, Mariental, Karasburg, Gobabis, Aranos, Lüderitz, Stampriet, Gibeon, Tses, Bethanie, Witvlei, and Aroab, among others.

Those who do not pay their outstanding overdue amounts before the due date will face power outages resulting in significant consequences, said NamPower.

The Namibian recently reported that the power utility's operations are running at a loss of N$2,3 billion. This means the N$6,5 billion income the company earns from selling electricity is not sufficient to cover all its expenses.

