Namibia: Zambezi Police Searching for Suspected Hippo Poachers At Kalimbeza

The Zambezi regional police need the public's assistance to arrest the suspects behind the killing of a hippopotamus, valued at N$100 000.

Speaking to The Namibian on Tuesday, police regional spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali said they are investigating a case of hunting of a specially protected animal in the Sikunga conservancy, after a dead hippo was found floating in the Zambezi River near Mubala Lodge around 10h00 on Friday.

"The suspects used an unknown rifle to kill the hippo. Suspects are still unknown, and investigations continue,' he said.

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, when approached for a comment by The Namibian, noted the ministry's concern at the growing trend of hippos being killed in the Zambezi region.

Between February and March, two hippos were killed in the same way by unknown suspects in the Muyako area.

Muyunda said as a countermeasure, they will intensify patrols and law enforcement activities.

"These are the resources that we must utilise collectively and not for selfish gains. The wildlife we have in the country is a drawcard for tourists and contributes to employment creation, as well as economic growth in the country," he said.

Members of the public with information regarding the suspects are urged to contact the police or environment officials.