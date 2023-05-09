South Africa: Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to South Africa and Egypt

press release

From May 6-12, 2023, Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Cape Town and Pretoria, South Africa, and Cairo, Egypt, to meet with leaders in government and academia, as well as NGO officials.

In Cape Town, she will conduct briefings and speak with faculty and graduate students at Saldanha Bay Military Academy, Stellenbosch University. Later that afternoon, the Assistant Secretary will deliver a speech at the South African Institute of International Affairs, Western Cape Branch.

In Pretoria, May 9-10, Assistant Secretary Stewart will hold talks with several officials at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Republic of South Africa (DIRCO). Briefings and discussions will center around emerging technology, nonproliferation, risk reduction and space affairs. In Cairo, Egypt, she will conclude her trip with meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and with the Assistant Secretary General of the League of Arab States.