Kenya: Central Organisation of Trade Unions Defends Ruto on Proposed 3% Housing Levy

Nairobi — The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has criticized unions that are against the idea of the housing levy proposal.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli in a statement on Monday said that he had engaged President William Ruto and all union leaders on the matter.

"Cotu (K) would like to encourage the trade unionists who skipped labour day celebrations and the meeting with the President to embrace social dialogue and stop politicizing serious matters," he said.

Atwoli cited Article 43 (b) of the Constitution, which states that every Kenyan has the right to appropriate standards of sanitary conditions as well as accessible and adequate housing.

"The government has made it clear that it has already invested Sh5 billion into the housing fund and those who contribute to the housing fund and later wish to withdraw their contributions will have access to their savings with interest," he added.

On April 23, President Ruto said the government will strengthen the Housing Fund to help more Kenyans purchase affordable housing units.

The President said Kenyans will now be contributing 3 percent of their income and kick start their journey of owning a house.

"Every employee who contributes 3 percent, the law will compel their employer to also contribute 3 percent to the Housing kitty," he added.

He said civil servants will also benefit from the program.

He added that the government's plan of increasing members' contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has helped the country increase its savings.

He said the move will help the country to manage its foreign debt by borrowing locally.